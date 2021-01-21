Biden Pick for Pentagon Chief Clears Senate Hurdle

Lloyd Austin, President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of defense, speaks during at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., last month. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Senate voted 69-27 Thursday to approve a waiver allowing retired Army General Lloyd Austin to serve as Joe Biden’s secretary of defense, putting him one step closer to confirmation despite not meeting the usual requirement of being out of the military seven years or longer.

The exemption, passed by the House earlier in the day, paves the way for Austin to become the first Black leader of the Defense Department.

Austin is only four years into his retirement from a 40-year stint in the Army, and federal law says defense secretaries need to be seven years out of active duty before assuming their posts. But the House’s 326-78 vote Thursday followed by the Senate’s approval of the waiver puts Austin another step closer to assuming the role. His confirmation vote could come as early as Thursday night.

The waiver was backed by 15 former defense secretaries, deputies and other officials. It won the support of Senate Republicans like Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Texas Senator John Cornyn, while a few Democrats voted against it, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal.

While the Senate’s afternoon vote was a roll call without deliberation, the House held a lengthy debate on Austin’s waiver earlier Thursday.

All original members of the faction of progressive Democrats known as the Squad – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley – voted against the measure, along with the group’s two newly elected members, Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman.

More than 60 Republicans also voted against it, including Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

This is a developing story…