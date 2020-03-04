Biden Notches First Super Tuesday Wins in Virginia, North Carolina

(CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic primaries in Virginia and North Carolina on Tuesday, according to early projections.

The wins are the second and third for Biden, who struggled through early nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. His win this past weekend in South Carolina kicked off an about-face that led to endorsements from former 2020 candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O’Rourke.

Depending on how robust his win is, Biden is expected to bank many of the state’s 99 delegates.

This is the second time Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders lost Virginia. In the state’s 2016 primary, Hillary Clinton blocked Sanders from the win, winning about 57% of the vote.

Although Biden only has one office in Virginia so far, early returns showed him with 55.1% of the vote to Sanders’ 22.7%. In third place, Elizabeth Warren had so far garnered 10% of the vote followed closely by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 9.4% with 58% of precincts reporting.

North Carolina’s polls closed at 7:30 p.m. and with 1% of precincts reporting, Biden was on top with about 49% and Sanders had 22.8%. At 110 delegates, North Carolina’s support is crucial on the road to the White House.

The early returns had Bloomberg third at 11% and Warren fourth with 9.9%

This is a developing story.