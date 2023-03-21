Biden nominates 8 for federal judicial vacancies

Nominations were for courts in Illinois, Maryland, California, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Joe Biden on Monday made eight nominations to fill federal judicial vacancies.

The nominations were for courts in Illinois, Maryland, California, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. They are Biden’s 31st round of nominations.

“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” the White House said in a press release.

Jeremy Daniel was nominated for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Daniel has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the district since 2014. He previously worked as an associate at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP in Chicago. A Marine Corps veteran, he has a bachelor's from Illinois Wesleyan University and his juris doctor from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

Magistrate Judge Brendan Abell Hurson was nominated for the District Court of Maryland. He has been a magistrate judge since 2022.

Hurson previously served as an assistant federal public defender in Maryland and the Virgin Islands. He received a bachelor's from Providence College and his juris doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law.

Magistrate Judge Matthew Maddox was nominated for the District Court of Maryland. He has been a magistrate judge since 2022. He previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for Maryland. He received his bachelor's from Morgan State University and his juris doctor from Yale Law School.

Darrel James Papillion was nominated for the Eastern District of Louisiana. He is a partner at Walters, Papillion, Thomas, Cullens, LLC. He received his bachelor's from Louisiana State University and A&M College and his juris doctor from the Paul Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University.

Judge Tanya Jones Bosier and Danny Lam Nguyen were nominated for the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Bosier has served as a D.C. Superior Court judge since 2017. She received her bachelor's from Syracuse University and her juris doctor from American University Washington College of Law.

Nguyen is an associate general counsel at Booz Allen Hamilton. He previously served as a trial attorney with the Department of Justice and a U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

He received his bachelor's and masters from the University of California, Los Angeles, and juris doctor from Georgetown University Law Center.

Biden also made two nominations for U.S. attorneys in California and Pennsylvania.

Tara McGrath was nominated for the Southern District of California. She previously served as a civil litigation attorney advisor for the Marine Corps and a U.S. attorney in California. She received her bachelor's from Boston College and her juris doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.

Eric Olshan was nominated for the Western District of Pennsylvania, where he has been an assistant attorney since 2017. He previously worked with the Department of Justice. Olshan received his bachelor's from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his juris doctor from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.