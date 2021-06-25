Biden Meets With Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Amid Troop Withdrawal

Amid reports that Afghanistan’s government will be quick to fall if the United States pulls out troops from the country in the next three months as planned, leaders from both countries met Friday at the White House to solidify that exit.

President Joe Biden meets Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the Oval Office of the White House. (Credit: C-SPAN via Courthouse News)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Afghanistan can count on the support of the United States, if not its military, as it confronts mounting battlefield gains by the Taliban, President Joe Biden told two of the country’s leaders Friday afternoon at a sit-down in the Oval Office.

“It’s good to have them here in the White House,” the president said of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who chairs Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation. “The partnership between Afghanistan and the United States is ending. It’s gonna be sustained. And our troops may be leaving but our support for Afghanistan, it’s not ending.”

The meeting comes two months after Biden vowed to pull all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11 — which will mark 20 years since the Bush administration invaded Iraq in response to the deadliest strike on American soil since the bombing of Pearl Harbor in World War II.

“The decision of President Biden has been a strategic decision,” President Ghani said at a press conference on Friday morning. “We respect that decision. It’s dealing with a new chapter of our friendship, our strategic relationship, and our people-to-people relationship and government-to-government relationship that we’re focused.”

Though long delayed, America’s military pullout from Afghanistan comes at a time when Taliban aggression has especially weakened government control. A U.S. intelligence assessment released Thursday found that the Afghan government could fall within six months of the U.S. military withdrawal.

Back in April, at a hearing held by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle sought insight into Biden’s strategy from Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan. Senator Mitt Romney even asked about the potential for an “imminent collapse” of political stability in the country, which Khalilzad argued was a moot point.

“I believe the choice that the Afghans face is between a negotiated political settlement or a long war,” Khalilzad said.

Shortly before Biden’s meeting Friday with Ghani and Abdullah, Senator Chris Murphy criticized what he called hypocrisy in the intelligence community. “Things will go badly in Afghanistan after we leave. Because things were going badly in Afghanistan while we were there,” the Connecticut Democrat tweeted. “But hawks who largely ignored the Taliban’s advancement over the last five years will find sudden interest in it now.”

Afghanistan’s Ghani meanwhile touted some recent gains from the war zone. “Just for your information, today, the Afghan Defense and Security Forces have retaken six districts,” he announced, “both in the South and the North.”

Expressing his respect for Biden’s decision to reduce the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, Ghani likened the region’s political atmosphere to President Abraham Lincoln’s challenge in 1861.

Biden assured Afghanistan’s leaders that their military and economy will still enjoy U.S. support after the Sept. 11 deadline.

“You’re doing important work, trying to bring about unity among Afghan leaders across the board,” President Biden told President Ghani, “and Afghans are going to have to decide their future, what they want.”

President Ghani took a moment to “pay tribute to the 2,448 Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice” in the region. “The United States has not spared any effort in blood or treasure during these years,” he said. “As a grateful nation, I want to acknowledge that and ask you, thank the Gold Star families.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi also met with President Ghani early Friday. “As you know we’ve had a relationship between or two countries — an intense relationship — for the past 20 years,” she said at the press conference. “As we enter a new phase of that relationship, we look forward to hearing from [Ghani] how we can do so with humanitarian assistance.”

Earlier this week, U.S. officials announced that the country plans on keeping roughly 650 troops in the region to guard the embassy.