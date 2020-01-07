Biden Lashes Out at Trump’s ‘Erratic’ Handling of Iran

(CN) – Former Vice President and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden excoriated President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling the president’s approach to Iran erratic, devoid of strategy and not fully explained to the American people.

“President Trump has no strategy here, no endgame,” Biden said in a terse speech delivered in New York. “His constant mistakes and poor decision-making have left the United States with a limited slate of options moving forward. And most of those options are bad.”

Biden is referring to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani – head of Iran’s Quds Force, the foreign-operations branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Trump ordered Soleimani’s assassination in retaliation for an attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq and other acts of aggression by Iranian militias in the Middle East.

Biden agreed such acts needed to be countered forcefully by the United States, but said killing one general who was particularly revered in Iran was an unnecessary escalation that thrust the United States to the brink of a costly war.

“There is a smart way to counter Iran and a self-defeating way,” Biden said. “And Trump’s approach is, in my view, demonstrably the latter.”

Biden argued much of Trump’s foreign policy, including alienating close allies in Europe, has weakened the United States’ position on the global stage.

“We are alone,” Biden said. “At this most dangerous time when we should be rallying our allies, President Trump’s ‘American First’ dogmatism has come home to roost.”

Members of the Trump administration appeared on several cable news programs to make the case that Soleimani was a terrorist who had the blood of Americans on his hands. They argued the response was proportional, done to stop imminent attacks and indicated they were committed to de-escalating tensions with Iran rather than clamoring for war.

“It’s the right decision, we got it right, the Department of Defense did excellent work,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a Tuesday morning news conference.

But Trump has been noticeably absent, declining to make any speeches or addresses on the matter. Instead, he has been communicating through his preferred medium of Twitter, where he has threatened to escalate hostilities should Iran retaliate.

Biden criticized Trump’s lack of accountability and his perceived refusal to work with Congress on forming a unified strategy.

“Mr. President, you have to explain your decision and strategy to the American people,” Biden said.