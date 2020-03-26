Biden: It’s Time to Hunker Down to Fight Coronavirus Spread

(CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president, released a three-point emergency action plan to rescue the economy on Thursday as he attempts to create daylight between President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and his proposals.

“In recent days, there has been talk that we have to choose between public health and our economy,” Biden said in a video released Thursday. “That’s simply a false choice and a dangerous one.”

Increasing cries from the right, echoed by President Donald Trump, that shutting down the economy to blunt the spread of the coronavirus could be worse than the disease itself. In fact, Trump has twice in the last two days said he intends to have the country “open by Easter,” just over two weeks away.

Biden says that the course is incorrect.

“It would be catastrophic to reopen everything without a plan and then have a spike in cases and shut it back down,” he said.

Trump spent time earlier in the week talking about how he would like to see crowded churches on Easter Sunday, which is April 12. Most public health experts believe the United States is not even close to being able to fully reopen public life to a semblance of normalcy. Currently, more than 50% of the nation’s population is living under some form of lockdown or shelter in place measures.

That figure may grow as states like Florida and Mississippi, with Republican governors reluctant to take strong lockdown measures, have seen a rapid increase in infections. The United States continues to see an acceleration in infection rates, with more than 75,000 confirmed cases nationwide as of Thursday. The true number likely to be much higher due to a lack of testing and a bevy of asymptomatic cases.

Biden said the key to managing the crisis is to invest heavy resources into stopping the spread of the disease, establish a task force to monitor the distribution of federal funds and get starting on building the next federal stimulus package.

“This is a very good start but more has to be done,” Biden said.

He talked about the need for student loan forgiveness, an immediate increase in social security payments, universal paid sick leave and measures that guarantee Americans will not have to pay out of pocket for coronavirus-related costs.

This is a developing story.