Biden is trying again on student loan forgiveness. Here’s where the process stands

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is making another attempt at student loan cancellation after the Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that his administration couldn’t forgive $400 billion in student loan debt using a 2003 law called the HEROES Act.

The first of three hearings took place Tuesday, when more than a dozen people chosen by the Biden administration met to begin a process known as “negotiated rule-making” to try to bring cancellation to more borrowers under the authority of the Higher Education Act. We don't know yet who would be eligible for forgiveness or how much relief they would get.

The legal process now underway, which includes negotiators from outside the government meeting virtually for three two-day sessions, will last until mid-December.

Meanwhile, federal student loan borrowers began making payments again this month after a three-year-plus pause due to the pandemic. Here's what you need to know:

WHAT IS NEGOTIATED RULE-MAKING?

The Education Department regularly uses negotiated rulemaking, and it's required for any laws related to student aid. The process is designed to gather input from people outside of the federal government who represent a range of viewpoints on student loans.

The negotiators include students and officials from various colleges, along with loan servicers, state officials and advocates including the NAACP. If they can agree on a proposal, the department will move forward with it. If they can't, the Education Department will come up with its own plan.

WHY IS THIS HAPPENING NOW, AND HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM THE LAST PLAN?

Biden directed the Education Department to find another path to loan relief after the conservative court ruled that he couldn’t cancel loans back in June. The new attempt rests on a sweeping law known as the Higher Education Act, which gives the education secretary authority to “waive or release” student loans. How far that power extends is the subject of legal debate.

“The HEA gives the Secretary of Education the authority to ‘enforce, pay, compromise, waive, or release any right, title, claim, lien, or demand,’ including federal student loans,” said Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal. “Our current regulations lack specificity on how that authority is applied.”

MEANWHILE, I STILL HAVE TO PAY BACK MY LOANS. WHERE DO I START?

The first step is to log in to your StudentAid.gov account and check who your loan servicer is. Many loan servicers changed during the pandemic, so you might have a different one than you did back in March 2020, said Amy Czulada, outreach and advocacy manager at the Student Borrower Protection Center.

Once you know your loan servicer, you’ll log into your account to access your student loan balance, monthly payment amount and interest rate. Czulada also recommends you look at which type of student loan you have, so you know which income-driven repayment plans you might qualify for.

Lastly, update your personal information in your account with your loan servicer to make sure you receive all important correspondence.

HOW DO I KNOW WHAT MY PAYMENTS WILL BE?

At least 21 days before your due date, you’ll receive a bill that lays out how much you have to pay each month. It’s likely that most borrowers have received their bill already. If you haven't, visit your loan servicer account. Interest began accruing again in September.

Borrowers can find out what their monthly student loan payment will be by reviewing their account with their loan servicer. If you don’t know who your servicer is, you can find it by logging in your studentaid.gov account.