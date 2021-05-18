Biden Champions Legal Aid in Latest Raft of Justice Reforms

A memo that the president is set to sign later Tuesday will expand court access for Americans living in poverty, among other initiatives.

En route to the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., by way of to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., President Joe Biden waves Tuesday as he walks toward Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Taking aim at the challenges that low-income people have historically faced while trying to get a fair trial, the White House announced early Tuesday that President Joe Biden will sign a memo to expand access to civil legal aid and public defenders.

The executive action comes weeks after the Justice Department launched probes into the Louisville and Minneapolis police departments, following their involvement in high-profile police killings of Black Americans. While the Biden administration has touted its focus on advancing racial justice, the executive action announced Tuesday has Obama-era roots.

It was back in March 2010 that the Justice Department launched its Office for Access to Justice, creating an apparatus to make the legal system more accessible, fair, and efficient.

Biden’s memorandum will give Attorney General Merrick Garland four months to expand the agency’s access to justice work.

“The federal government has a critical role to play in expanding access to the nation’s legal system and supporting the work of civil legal aid providers and public defenders,” the White House said in a fact sheet. “President Biden’s executive action today will reinvigorate the federal government’s role in advancing access to justice and help ensure that the administration’s policies and recovery efforts can reach as many individuals as possible.”

Another Obama-era program that Biden’s executive action is set to revive is the White House Legal Aid Interagency Roundtable, which sought to foster collaboration among federal agencies with the objective of increasing employment, family stability, housing security, consumer protection and public safety. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the counsel to the president will co-chair the roundtable.

This story is developing…