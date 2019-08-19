Biden Bows Out of Party Meet-and-Greet in California

(CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will be a no-show at a major Democratic event in California for the second time this summer.

Democratic delegates will descend on California this weekend for an opportunity to meet and question the roster of a deep Democratic field vying for the nomination to take on President Donald Trump.

Senator Kamala Harris is slated to attend, as the former Golden State’s former attorney general will look to use deploy a home field advantage at the event.

Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — both polling right behind Biden and right in front of Harris in recent polls – will also attend to meet with delegates. Sanders will host a town hall in Sacramento on Thursday and another in San Francisco on Friday.

But Biden will opt instead to travel to New Hampshire, a state pivotal in the early part of the Democratic primary.

The Democratic National Committee will host the weekend meetings in San Francisco as an opportunity for delegates to meet and greet the candidates.

Biden’s decision to sit out the event is unlikely to have much impact on his status as a front-runner, as it’s not the first time he’s bowed out of a California meet-and-greet: He elected not to attend the California Democratic Party convention earlier this summer.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also confirmed he will not be in California this coming weekend.

But plenty of others will: Senators Michael Bennet of Colorado, Corey Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro; Representatives Tim Ryan of Ohio and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts; businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang; and author Marianne Williamson are all slated to attend.