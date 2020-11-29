Biden Announces All-Female Senior White House Press Team

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki stands in on a meeting in Washington, Friday, Feb. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(CN) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced Sunday the members of their administration’s senior communications staff, a history-making team made up entirely of women.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” Biden said in a statement. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

This is the first time the White House senior press team will be made up entirely of women.

Kate Bedingfield, who served as communications director for the Biden-Harris campaign, will take the top job as White House communications director. Bedingfield previously served in several communications roles in the Obama administration, including deputy director of media affairs.

Jen Psaki, who is overseeing confirmations for the transition will serve as press secretary. She also held several roles during the Obama administration, including White House communications director.

Biden is also expected to name Neera Tanden, president and CEO of liberal think tank Center for American Progress as director of the Office of Management and Budget, according to media reports. The three have all worked in the Obama administration.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Biden said.

Karine Jean-Pierre, a campaign adviser and former head of liberal organization MoveOn, will take on the role of principal deputy press secretary. Pili Tobar, a former immigrant advocate, will serve as deputy White House communications director.

Symone Sanders, formerly of political consultant organization 360 Group LLC will be senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Vice President-elect Harris. Ashley Etienne, who served as as adviser to the campaign, will serve as communications director for Harris.

“Our country is facing unprecedented challenges–from the coronavirus pandemic to the economic crisis, to the climate crisis, and a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice,” Harris said in a statement. “To overcome these challenges, we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people, and this experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team will help us do that.”

More administration officials are expected to be announced later this week.