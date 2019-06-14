Biden and Sanders to Face Off in June 27 Debate

(CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders – consistently ranked first and second, respectively, in recent polls – will face off on the second night of the Democratic presidential debates later this month, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday.

The DNC announced the lineups for the first round of debates after a random lottery in New York. The 20 candidates that qualified for the debates in Miami will be split evenly into two groups, with one debating on June 26 and another June 27.

Candidates’ names were drawn evenly at random from two groups during a lottery held at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza: one group for those who averaged at least 2 percent in three of their strongest polls, and another with the remaining participants.

The second night netted most of the top-polling candidates including front-runner Biden, Sanders, Senator Kamala Harris, and South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, ranked second or third in recent polls, and former congressman Beto O’Rourke will debate on the first night.

Three candidates did not meet the criteria laid out by the DNC to qualify for this month’s debates: Montana Governor Steve Bullock; former Senator Mike Gravel; Miramar, Florida, mayor Wayne Messam; and Representative Seth Moulton.

The debates will air on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. NBC anchors Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, and Chuck Todd, Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart, and MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow will moderate.

Here is the lineup for June 26: Cory Booker, Julián Castro, John Delaney, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, and Warren.

Debating on June 27: Michael Bennet, Biden, Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Harris, John Hickenlooper, Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang.

To qualify for the debates, candidates had to meet either polling or donor requirements set by the DNC by receiving at least 1 percent in three polls released this year, and by receiving donations from 65,000 supporters with at least 200 donors each in 20 states.

Like this: Like Loading...