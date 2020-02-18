Biden and Sanders Neck and Neck With Hispanic Voters in Nevada

(CN) – Most Hispanic voters in Nevada are ready to boot President Donald Trump out of the White House and are throwing the bulk of their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, according to a new poll.

A Telemundo poll released Tuesday shows Biden and Sanders holding on to significant leads among Hispanic voters in the Silver State ahead of its caucus Feb. 22. Biden enjoys 34% support from Hispanic Nevada voters while Sanders enjoys 31% support, a statistical dead heat.

The poll puts Biden and Sanders far ahead of the rest of the Democratic pack, with no other candidate close to their levels of support among Hispanic Nevadans. The closest is former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at just 7% support.

Another 12% of Hispanic voters in Nevada remain undecided on which Democratic presidential candidate to support, according to the poll.

A breakdown shows Biden and Sanders are pulling support from different types of voters. Biden enjoys a good deal of support from Hispanic men, polling at 41% with them. He also does well with older voters with just under 40% support from Hispanic voters over 50.

Sanders meanwhile does well on the other side of the spectrum. He polls slightly better with Hispanic women voters than with men, enjoying support from a third of female Hispanic voters. He’s also notably popular with younger voters, picking up 43% support from voters under 50.

Hispanic voters also believe Sanders is the candidate that has paid most attention to critical Hispanic voting issues. When asked which presidential candidate has most considered the challenges facing the Hispanic community, 28% of Hispanic voters in Nevada said Sanders. Trump and Biden trail close behind, with 22% of Hispanic voters saying Trump has paid the most attention to Hispanic issues and 17% saying Biden.

But nearly a fifth of Hispanic voters in Nevada said no candidate running for president has most considered the issues facing the Hispanic community.

Despite coming in second on the issue of which candidate has most considered the needs of the Hispanic community, the Telemundo poll reveals that Trump’s approval rating among Hispanic Nevadans is upside down. Across the state, just 32% of Hispanic voters approve of Trump’s performance in office and 60% say they disapprove of the job he is doing.

As has been the case throughout the Trump presidency, these approval numbers are split strictly down party lines. Nearly 90% of Republicans say they approve of Trump’s job performance, while just 7% of Democrats say the same. Independents are largely divided on Trump, with 38% approving of his job performance and 48% voicing their disapproval.

Trump enjoys his highest approval rating (41%) among male Nevada voters. Female voters in Nevada meanwhile give the president a meager 23% approval rating.

Most Hispanic voters in Nevada say they are ready to replace Trump with a Democrat, regardless of who that Democrat is. Just a quarter of voters across the state said they would vote to re-elect Trump while 61% said they would vote to replace Trump with a new president if the election were held today.

Just under 15% say they remain undecided.

Trump’s numbers among Hispanic voters in Nevada could prove crucial to his re-election prospects, given the close race during the 2016 election: Trump lost the state to Hillary Clinton by less than 2 ½ points.

The Telemundo poll contained a sample size of 625 registered Hispanic voters and has a 4% margin of error.