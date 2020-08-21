Biden Accepts Presidential Nomination as Democrats Rally Behind Him

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin speaks at the convention.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CN) — Seeking a path out of historic chaos and back to the promise of America, Democrats stressed the vitality of voting and threw their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden as he accepted the party’s presidential nomination at the close of their convention Thursday night.

Featuring light-hearted moderation from actor and television VP Julia Louis-Dreyfus, established and up-and-coming Democrats made their final case for Biden as the candidate with the character and empathetic spirit necessary to uplift a country under siege by the simultaneous crises of the coronavirus, a massive economic downturn and a nationwide reckoning over racial injustice in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, herself recently recovered from Covid-19, urged people in Georgia and beyond to get engaged and make their voices heard in the uphill battle toward the country’s recovery, in particular by casting ballots.

“We are going to do everything that we can to make sure voting goes smoothly,” Bottoms said, but the mayor implored the Atlanta area’s electorate to vote as early as possible.

Bottoms honored late Georgia Representative and civil rights icon John Lewis, tracing from his example the transformative power of civic engagement in times of national turbulence.

“People often think they can’t make a difference like our civil rights icons, but every person in the movement mattered—those who made the sandwiches, swept the church floors, stuffed the envelopes,” Bottoms said. “They, too, changed America.”

In advance of a segue into a video tribute to Lewis, Bottoms reiterated the ballot box as an essential means to speak truth to power.

“We have cried out for justice, we have gathered in our streets to demand change, and now, we must pass on the gift John Lewis sacrificed to give us, we must register and we must vote,” the mayor said.

New Mexico Representative Deb Halaand, a Pueblo Indian, offered lessons learned from her experiences and her family’s experiences struggling for basic democratic rights.

“I stand here today, a proud 35th generation New Mexican and one of the first Native American women elected to Congress,” a background she painted as living proof of America’s resilience before joining the Thursday’s night chorus of voices calling to get out the vote.

“Voting is sacred. My people know that,” Halaand said, pointing out that Native Americans were not guaranteed the right to vote in every state until 1962.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin also spoke to Biden’s ability to lead America with integrity and backbone toward the country it has always promised to become.

Baldwin portrayed that country as an inclusive one “because most of us want the same things: good schools in our neighborhoods, racial justice, the freedom to love who we want, dignity in our work, and economy where small businesses and working families thrive.”

Bringing to mind working with Biden and Barack Obama to pass the Affordable Care Act as a prominent example of the results achieved by collaborating toward the country’s fairer, more compassionate ideals.

“That’s the America I know,” she said. “That’s the America I love. And that’s the America we will be with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House.”

This story is developing.