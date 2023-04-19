Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Biased juror

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit found a lower court improperly denied a former DEA agent’s motion for a new trial after a juror failed to disclose his acquaintance with the agent, who had been found guilty of stealing money and property from arrestees. The former agent is entitled to an evidentiary hearing on juror bias.

/ April 19, 2023

