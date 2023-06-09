Friday, June 9, 2023
Beto O’Rourke beats defamation suit

AUSTIN, Texas — An appeals court in Texas dismissed a GOP donor’s defamation suit against Beto O’Rourke, finding the former congressman’s statements about the donor’s “bribery” and “corruption” were colloquial, protected speech Under Texas’ Anti-SLAPP law.

/ June 9, 2023

Read the ruling here.

