Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Beshear cleared

CINCINNATI — The Sixth Circuit upheld a federal court’s dismissal of schools’ lawsuit against Ohio Governor Andy Beshear, who prohibited in-school instruction for two weeks in November 2020 due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. The schools’ claims were mooted when the order was rescinded and the governor was immune from the suit.

/ August 15, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Appeals, Briefs, Civil Rights, Education

