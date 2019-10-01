Bernie Sanders Touts Banner Haul in 3rd Quarter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CN) – Senator Bernie Sanders raised $25.3 million for his presidential run in the third quarter of 2019, his campaign said Tuesday, touting a record haul in September that included one of their biggest fundraising days to date.

“Bernie is proud to be the only candidate running to defeat Donald Trump who is 100 percent funded by grassroots donations – both in the primary and in the general,” Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement. “Media elites and professional pundits have tried repeatedly to dismiss this campaign, and yet working-class Americans keep saying loudly and clearly that they want a political revolution.”

In the third quarter, which closed Monday, teachers represented the most common occupation among the 1.4 million people who donated to Sanders. The average donation was $18.07, and the three most common employers were Starbucks, Amazon and Walmart.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren, Sanders’ top competition for the Democratic nomination in terms of polling, have yet to announce their campaigns’ Q3 performances.

President Donald Trump has also not yet released its Q3 fundraising, but his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, announced through social media that the campaign raised $5 million in the 24 hours following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement one week ago that the House was formally started an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Since Sanders’ campaign launch in February, Sanders has raised $61.5 million from a total of 3.3 million individual donations for an average contribution of just $19. More than 99.9% of these donors can give again because they have not maxed out.

The third quarter total announced Tuesday does not include an additional $2.6 million transferred from Sanders’ other campaign accounts.

One candidate who did announce his Q3 haul this morning was Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. The campaign raised more than $19 million from at least 580,000 donors in the past four months, hitting a 2019 total of $51 million.

Senator Cory Booker announced his fundraising as well via Medium.com, saying the campaign had raised $6 million in Q3. This came over a week after Booker announced that he would suspend his campaign if it was unable to raise at least $1.6 million in the final 10 days of September.

Booker raised $2.1 million from over 46,000 donors in that time, according to his post.

“While we’ve succeeded at climbing this hill, there are more challenges to come,” Booker said. “While we have and can continue to do more with less, we must pick up the pace to continue being competitive with better-funded campaigns in this field.”

Presidential candidates have until Oct. 15 to submit their Q3 reports to the Federal Elections Commission.