Bernie Sanders Pauses Campaign Trail for Heart Surgery

(CN) – Fresh off the heels of an auspicious fundraising haul, bad news struck Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as chest pains forced him to have surgery for a clogged artery.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort,” the senator’s senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement Wednesday. “Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sanders campaign reported raising $25.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. He spent about $1.3 million on his first television ad in Iowa.

