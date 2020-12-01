Berlin’s KitKat Club to Become Covid-19 Testing Center

The KitKat Club has moved four times since its 1994 opening in Berlin. Since 2007, it has sat at the the former SageClub in the Mitte district (Brückenstraße 1). (Wikipedia image via Courthouse News)

BERLIN (AFP) — Berlin’s legendary KitKat fetish nightclub will reopen to the public on Friday, but visitors might be disappointed to discover that the only latex on show will be medical gloves.

Closed for the past eight months because of coronavirus restrictions, the nightclub is to be transformed into a Covid-19 testing center.

“Since it is practically impossible to get a rapid test in Berlin at the moment, we will be offering this possibility at the club from Friday,” the management announced on its Facebook page on Monday.

Located in the heart of Berlin, KitKat is famous for its sexually uninhibited club nights, with punters often dressed in latex, leather or indeed nothing at all.

The tests will be carried out by a doctor and “trained personnel,” the club said, and results ready within 25 minutes.

“Be wild and come naked! (Please don’t. Would be funny, but would probably lead to reports of suspected parties),” said the club, a pillar of Berlin nightlife since it was opened by an Austrian in 1994.

Punters can register online for the swab tests, which will be conducted from Wednesday to Sunday.

A test costs 24.90 euros ($30) and if the result is positive, the infected person should immediately quarantine and contact their doctor, the club said.

Clubs and bars across Germany, especially in Berlin, are reeling from months of closure due to coronavirus restrictions.

Despite financial support from the city, short-time working and crowdfunding campaigns, many are fighting for survival.

The famous Berghain club has been keeping the spirit of Berlin nightlife alive by offering an exhibition of work by local contemporary artists.

Berlin’s reputation as the capital of German nightlife and techno music attracts tens of thousands of tourists every year.

