DALLAS – A former U.S. marine who participated in efforts to defend the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, during a terrorist attack in 2012 failed to prove that a Twitter user’s statements about him were made “with actual malice,” an appeals court in Texas ruled. The user’s Twitter handle had featured a picture of the marine’s face with the words “Liar of Benghazi.”

