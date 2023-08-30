Ben & Jerry’s & Israel

Read the ruling here.
Categories:Briefs, Business, International, Securities
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
MANHATTAN — A federal court in New York dismissed a union and a police and fire retirement fund’s securities class action against the owners of Ben & Jerry’s, whose board did not immediately inform investors of its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israel due to its conflict with Palestine. The company did not know how the board’s decision would be implemented, so its failure to immediately inform investors was not fraud.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.