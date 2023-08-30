Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Ben & Jerry’s & Israel

MANHATTAN — A federal court in New York dismissed a union and a police and fire retirement fund’s securities class action against the owners of Ben & Jerry’s, whose board did not immediately inform investors of its decision to stop selling ice cream in Israel due to its conflict with Palestine. The company did not know how the board’s decision would be implemented, so its failure to immediately inform investors was not fraud.

Read the ruling here.

Categories:Briefs, Business, International, Securities

