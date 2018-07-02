Belgium Arrests 2 Charged With Preparing Attack in France

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Belgian married couple of Iranian heritage and charged them with preparing an extremist attack in France against the Iranian opposition there.

The federal prosecutor’s office said Monday that the two, both in their thirties, are suspected of planning a bomb attack Saturday against an Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mujahedin, in the French town of Villepinte, which is close to Paris.

The office said the couple was detained while in their Mercedes, which contained about half a kilogram of TATP explosives and a detonator. After their detention, police raided five more homes over the weekend but did not elaborate on the results.

Prosecutors said a suspected accomplice was detained in France. An Iranian diplomat in Vienna was also detained in Germany.

