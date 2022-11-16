Wednesday, November 16, 2022 | Back issues
Beckham v. Nike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Free agent NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sued Nike, claiming it refuses to pay him millions after it bested an endorsement offer by Adidas five years ago.

/ November 15, 2022

Read the complaint here.

