Beach Cities Rebel Against Newsom ‘Hard Close’ Order

(CN) — Coastal cities across Orange County, California, vowed to defy Governor Gavin Newsom’s beach closure order this coming weekend — and took him to court as an opening shot.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters took to the streets in Huntingon Beach on Friday in defiance of the beach closure and the statewide stay-at-home orders.

Newsom’s health order came after images of crowded beaches last weekend surfaced, where throngs of people flocked to the shore during the stay-at-home directive meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The residents argue Newsom’s actions “infringes on established state and federal constitutional rights” in their motion for an emergency injunction filed Friday in Orange County Superior Court. They say all California residents have the right to beach access and that Newsom’s order violates residents’ rights to due process and equal protection.

The plaintiffs include Dana Point City Councilmember Joseph Muller, San Clemente City Councilmember Laura Ferguson and Mission Viejo City Councilmember Gregory Raths, though none are suing in their capacities as elected officials.

Newsom singled out Orange County in his order to temporarily close state and local beaches, while other coastal counties like Ventura, San Diego and elsewhere were left unscathed. Newsom’s decision on Thursday drew the ire of Orange County elected officials, who said they would defy the beach closure.

That includes the coastal charter city of Newport Beach, which drew 40,000 people last Saturday and another 10,000 last Sunday. The city’s population is approximately 85,000.

Newsom said his office would work with Orange County on new guidelines to reopen the beaches, but officials did not wait around for that opportunity.

In their petition to the court to keep the beaches open, the parties argue the media released misleading photographs to make it appear that Newport Beach was crowded last weekend and that’s what Newsom reacted to when he made his decision.

This week, Newport Beach City Council voted 5-2 to keep its beaches open despite the health order from Sacramento.

The parties also contend that the Covid-19 death rate in Orange County is lower than the state’s death rate. As of Thursday, 2,393 Orange County residents were infected and 45 people had died due to the Covid-19 virus.

The plaintiffs say, “The directive was also devoid of any scientific data to support the directive to shut down all beaches in direct contradiction to recent policy positions adopted by county and local government to continue the operation of Orange County beaches in a safe manner.”

They argue Newsom has no legal authority to close beaches in Orange County and he’s retaliating against them for having “recently expressed opinions that the data no longer supports keeping business closed and individuals confined to their homes.”

The plaintiffs claim their right to assembly is also violated by the state’s temporary beach closure. Orange County has been a flashpoint in anti-quarantine protests in recent weeks. Historically, the Republican-majority county has been home to the most vocal critics of Newsom’s policies, including the stay-at-home orders and the March 4 state of emergency order.

Named defendants include California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the governor’s Office of Emergency director Mark Ghilarducci and the state’s Natural Resources Agency secretary Wade Crowfoot.

Plaintiffs are represented by Harmeet Dhillon with the Dhillon Law Group and the firm Essayli & Brown of Newport Beach.

The cities of Huntington Beach and Dana Point filed a similar petition on Friday, joined by a group of hotels in Orange County.

That complaint says Newsom’s TV appearance announcing beach closures for Orange County “engendered significant, ongoing public unrest” because “thousands of California residents are actively planning protests and assemblies to specifically reject Governor Newsom’s executive order.”

They claim protests will be ongoing through the weekend and the closure will cause “significant and appreciable damages” to the other named plaintiffs Balboa Bay Club, the Pasea Hotel, Lounge Group, and Lido House.

Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates, Dana Point City Attorney A. Patrick Munoz filed the action with Rutan & Tucker along with the Buchalter law firm.

All plaintiffs who petitioned the court on Newsom’s beach closures will appear telephonically later today in Orange County Superior Court.