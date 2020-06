HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court reversed a man’s conviction of assault on a peace officer. The man thought he was pulling a prank on a friend when he aimed a broken BB gun out of his front door, but he actually aimed the gun at a police sergeant, who was there to tell him he had been banned from a casino. The man, who was sentenced to eight years in prison, did not use a “weapon” pursuant to state law.

