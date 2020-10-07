Bay Area Rap

MANHATTAN — Marvel Entertainment and the movie studios behind the 2018 blockbuster movie “Venom” used the song “Super Hyphie” without permission, the record label Rah Muzic claims in a federal complaint.

Differently than how it appears in the complaint, Keak Da Sneak spells Hyphy with a “y” in opening of the song’s music video. The complaint says the 2005 chart-topper “is perhaps the most famous rap/hip-hop recording in the San Francisco Bay Area’s history,” and that “Venom’s” producers deliberately expected the song to ground their film in the region.