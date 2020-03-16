Bay Area Counties Order Residents to Shelter in Place to Contain Virus

(CN) – Six San Francisco Bay Area counties on Monday ordered residents to stay in their homes except for essential services in order to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

“Remain at home for all but the most essential outings,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday. “This will be disruptive to our day-to-day life, but there is no need to panic.”

The order – just short of a full lockdown – involves the six major Bay Area counties of Alameda, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara as cases continue to spike across the nation and President Donald Trump warned people may have to practice social distancing well into the summer.

Residents have been asked to shelter in place beginning Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. until April 7, although officials said they are allowing flexibility to truncate or extend the order.

“The coronavirus is spreading in our community and we need to slow it down,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s director of public health. “Now is the time to do everything to prevent the situation from getting much worse in the next days or weeks.”

There were 251 confirmed cases in the Bay Area as of Monday morning. California has seen 490 cases of the virus and there were about 3,600 in the United States as of Monday.

Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley, remains the epicenter of the outbreak in California, which the county’s public health officer Sara Cody acknowledged during a Monday press conference.

“We know that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly,” Cody said.

Officials acknowledged the shelter in place order is radical, though people are still allowed to go outdoors as long as they maintain six feet of social distancing from other people.

Essential services like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks will remain open, but nonessential businesses are ordered to shutter.

The order also bans nonessential travel for all but a few exemptions spelled out on each county’s respective website.

“We are in a rough place,” said Scott Morrow of the San Mateo County Public Health Department. “Going to have difficult times ahead of us. These measures are temporary, but they will last longer than any of us want.”

All officials urged residents not to panic, assuring them food and other supplies will be readily available throughout the lockdown.

“Please do not rush out,” Colfax urged.