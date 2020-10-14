In Day 3 at Senate, Barrett Won’t Say If Trump Can Pardon Himself

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the third day of her confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Picking back up with Amy Coney Barrett on the heels of an 11-hour day of questioning, senators on Wednesday confronted the Supreme Court nominee on Wednesday about hot-button issues like abortion, health care, voting rights and the power of the presidency.

Chairman Lindsey Graham began the hearing this morning by defending Barrett’s take that the landmark abortion law Roe v. Wade is not “super-precedent.”

Barrett previously defined the legal threshold as “cases that are so well settled that no political actors and no people seriously push for their overruling.”

“I’m answering a lot of questions about Roe which I think indicates that Roe doesn’t fall in that category,” she said Tuesday.

Graham bunched Roe with landmark Supreme Court decisions like Citizens United v. FEC, Planned Parenthood v. Casey and District of Columbia v. Heller, saying they all are “actively being litigated.”

President Donald Trump’s pick to fill the vacancy left by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Barrett followed up by telling the Senate Judiciary Committee that legal scholars say that Roe not being “super-precedent” does not mean it should be overturned.

Weeks ahead of a presidential election, with millions of early voters already heading to the polls, Senator Dianne Feinstein turned promptly Wednesday to Barrett’s mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, calling the Voting Rights Act a “perpetuation of racial entitlement.”

Scalia’s comment came in oral arguments on Shelby Co. v. Holder, where later the Supreme Court would overturn the Voting Rights Act’s requirement for states with a history of voter discrimination to seek federal preclearance before they can change election procedures.

When Trump nominated Barrett last month, the Seventh Circuit judge said Scalia’s “judicial philosophy is mine, too.”

But Barrett, seeking to distinguish herself from the conservative giant known for his originalist interpretation of the Constitution, said Wednesday morning that her legal perspectives do not wholly align with those of Scalia.

“When I said Justice Scalia’s philosophy is mine, too, what I meant is that his jurisprudential approach to text … is the same that I would take,” Barrett said. She also told senators the Voting Rights Act was “obviously a triumph for the Civil Rights movement.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., arrive for the third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP

Picking up a question Feinstein had asked Tuesday on whether Trump can unilaterally delay the election under any circumstances, Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, flipped the question to ask if the president can deny the right to vote based on race.

Barrett had said Tuesday that she “would be basically a legal pundit” if she responded to Feinstein’s question, and offered the same reply to Durbin, adding: “I’m not going to answer hypotheticals.”

Durbin’s question — “Does the president have the authority to unilaterally deny the right to vote based on their race?” — pulled language from the 14th and 15th Amendment, a maneuver that Barrett picked up on.

“It’s strange originalism if clear wording of the Constitution establishes a right and you will not acknowledge it,” he said,

Barrett struck back that it would “strain the canons of conduct” for her to provide opinions outside of court.

On another issue that Democrats consider a serious future turn of political events, Barrett refused to weigh in on whether presidential powers allow Trump to pardon himself.

Punting the question, she said: “I agree that no one is above the law.”

Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, said: “I find your answers somewhat incompatible.”

Democrats honed a warning message Tuesday that Trump handpicked Barrett to overturn former President Barack Obama’s health care legislation that now protects over 130 million Americans with preexisting conditions.

With Barrett lined up to swing the court to a 6-3 conservative majority, they warned that Americans with preexisting conditions who will lose life-saving protections under the Affordable Care Act include the 7 million Americans who contracted Covid-19.

Barret wrote in 2017 that Chief Justice John Roberts had pushed the ACA “beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute,” but argued that her legal criticism then was directed at a different issue than the individual mandate provision set to be argued before the justices on Nov. 10.

Democrats rejected Barrett’s assurances Tuesday that she had made no commitment to the Senate GOP or to the White House on how she would rule on the upcoming ACA case. She refused to recuse herself from the legal challenge backed by Trump’s Justice Department, telling senators that recusal is a legal issue and a decision she could not make in the abstract.

Once again looking to dispel Democrats’ warning that her nomination puts health care for millions at risk, Barrett said Wednesday that she was in agreement with the party on two issues.

“Judicial activism is bad from either side and no matter what somebody’s policy preferences are about the ACA … they shouldn’t be trying to undermine the policy that Congress enacted,” she said.

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks Wednesday during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Republicans repeatedly claimed Tuesday that Democrats had no way of predicting how Barrett would rule if she fills the court’s ninth seat.

“I’m highly confident that you will judge every American based on their case, not the law of Amy,” Graham said at the outset of Wednesday’s hearing.

Durbin, in response to the GOP defense that Democrats were wrong to argue Trump is using Barrett to fulfill his campaign promise to overturn “Obamacare,” pointed to the president’s own words.

“Read the tweets and you have plenty to work with,” the Illinois Democrat said.

Barrett admitted that it was news to her that justices did not adhere to the same disclosure and transparency requirements for lower court judges.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, drew attention to the fact that the judge would be subject to less restrictive financial reporting standards when she steps into the role of justice.

“I didn’t know that they were different or that it was a lower standard from the ones that the rest of us filed,” Barrett said.

Senator Ted Cruz followed Whitehouse by saying that it is clear two days into the confirmation hearing that Barrett will sit on the Supreme Court.

“They’ve largely abandoned even trying to make the case that Judge Barrett is anything other than exceptionally well-qualified,” Cruz said.

A Texas Republican, he said it was “indicative” of what Democrats are “tacitly admitting” that there were only two minority members in the hearing room.

Durbin did not see the significance. “We’re in the midst of a Covid-19 crisis, a pandemic, and some members are in their offices following this on television,” he said. “And to suggest they’re absence here means they’re not following or participating is incorrect.”

Cruz is one of four GOP members of the Senate Judiciary who attended the White House Rose Garden event where Trump announced Barrett’s nomination of Barrett.

The gathering is considered a super-spreader event where Covid-19 was contracted by more than two dozen White House officials, as well as Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Both Lee and Tillis questioned Barrett in person from Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday, wearing no mask less than two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.