‘Barely legible exhibits’

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge declined to grant summary judgment to either an industrial boiler manufacturer or the widow and children suing it for allegedly exposing their deceased loved one to asbestos. The judge chastised the boiler maker for its lengthy arguments and “barely legible exhibits,” citing a legal admonition: “Judges are not like pigs, hunting for truffles buried in briefs.”

/ September 12, 2022

Read the ruling here.

