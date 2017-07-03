Barclays, Execs in UK Court Over Fraud Allegations

LONDON (AP) — Barclays and four of its former executives, including the2 ex-CEO, are appearing in court in Britain on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud connected with efforts to raise funds and avoid a bailout during the2 2008 financial crisis.

The charges are the2 first in Britain against a bank and former executives for activities during the2 crisis.

They follow a Serious Fraud Office investigation into two rounds of fundraising from Qatar in June and October of 2008. The probe centered on two side agreements under which Barclays paid the2 Qatari investors 322 million pounds ($406 million) over five years, the2 bank disclosed in 2013.

Ex-CEO John Varley, the2 othe2r defendants and a bank representative are appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...