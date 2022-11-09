Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | Back issues
Bar sting operation

EL PASO, Texas — An appeals court in Texas agreed that a bartender may not sue a state agent who conducted a sting operation on the bar and charged the bartender with serving alcohol to a minor, though he was later acquitted. Because he was acting in the scope of his employment for the state, he enjoys qualified immunity, and tort claims should be brought against the agency and not its employee.

Read the ruling here.

