SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit revived a securities fraud class action brought by shareholders who claim BofI Holdings falsely portrayed the bank holding company — which operated the “Bank of Internet” — as being a safer investment than it was. The company’s stock price fell by more than 30% after the market learned of a whistleblower’s allegations, which the shareholders can rely on as a corrective disclosure to prove loss causation.

