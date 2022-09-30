Friday, September 30, 2022 | Back issues
Bank-funded terrorism

MIAMI — A federal judge in Florida was regretful in his dismissal of an American journalist’s lawsuit against Qatar Islamic Bank, which allegedly supported terrorists who kidnapped and tortured the journalist for most of 2013. The court lacks personal jurisdiction over the bank under the Anti-Terrorism Act because the journalist served the summons outside the U.S.

