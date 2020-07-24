Bangladesh Opening ‘Climate Refugee’ Complex for 4,500 Families

In this video grab taken from the Associated Press Television footage, Bangladeshi men with a goat row a banana raft through flood waters in Lalmonirhat, Bangladesh, on July 13, 2020. Heavy flooding is worsening in parts of Bangladesh, with over 1 million villagers marooned or leaving their homes for higher ground along with their cattle and other belongings, officials and volunteers said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Bayezid Ahmed)

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AFP) — Bangladesh has opened a complex of 20 housing blocks to house some of the growing numbers of people who have lost their homes to rising seas and ever-more-frequent storms.

Climate change has taken a serious toll on densely populated and impoverished Bangladesh, which the United Nations has identified as among the most vulnerable to a warming planet.

The new apartment buildings opened Thursday in the Cox’s Bazar district of southeastern Bangladesh and will house around 650 families, with more under construction.

Jobaida Begum, who lost her mother and grandma during the devastating 1991 cyclone that killed 138,000 people, was among the first to get keys for her new apartment.

“Our home in the Kutubdia island was destroyed in the cyclone and we took shelter in a coastal slum outside Cox’s Bazar airport. But during high tide, this slum home also goes under water,” she said.

The slum, with a population of 40,000, has become one of the biggest settlements of climate refugees in Bangladesh.

Most of its residents are from the Bay of Bengal island of Kutubdia, 40% of which has disappeared underwater.

“The sea has swallowed everything my parents had in Kutubdia. … We have been living in this damp slum for past 25 years,” said Jillul Karim, 40, another of those to get a flat.

