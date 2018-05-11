Baltimore Police Commissioner Charged With Tax Evasion

BALTIMORE (CN) — Baltimore’s police commissioner was criminally charged this week with failing to file federal tax returns for 2013 through 2015.

The criminal information, filed Tuesday and unsealed Thursday, could send Darryl DeSousa, a 30-year Baltimore police veteran who was appointed commissioner five months ago, to prison for a year on each charge, plus a fine of $25,000 on each count.

A court appearance for the three misdemeanor counts has not yet been scheduled, according U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur’s office.

DeSousa acknowledged in a statement that he failed to file federal or state income taxes for three years, but says he filed a 2016 return and asked for an extension in 2017. He said he is working with a tax adviser to satisfy the filing requirements.

“To be clear, I have paid federal, state and local taxes regularly through the salary withholding process,” DeSousa said in the statement.

DeSousa earned more than $93,000 in 2013, almost $102,000 in 2014 and $127,000 in 2015, according to the criminal information. He earns about $210,000 as commissioner.

“While there is no excuse for my failure to fulfill my obligations as a citizen and public official, my only explanation is that I failed to sufficiently prioritize my personal affairs,” DeSousa said.

“Naturally, this is a source of embarrassment for me and I deeply regret any embarrassment it has caused the Police Department and the City of Baltimore. I accept full responsibility for this mistake and am committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”

A spokesman for Mayor Catherine Pugh told the Baltimore Sun that the mayor has not asked DeSousa to resign.

Police officers charged with crimes are typically suspended with pay pending the outcome of their case. A spokesman for the police department said he had no comment.

