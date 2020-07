ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Republican Party and other intervenor-defendants lost their attempt to stay a ruling in a Minnesota federal court that enjoined the state from enforcing a ballot order statute that requires major political party candidates to be listed in reverse based on the number of votes their party received in the last general election. The order also required the state to instead conduct a lottery to randomly assign the state’s four major parties to a ballot order.

Like this: Like Loading...