Ballot initiatives

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Supreme Court unanimously rejected objections to ballot measures including one that aims to shine a light on dark money in politics and another initiative that would expand voter access. The petitions did not comply with state regulations on ballot initiatives, but this is because the secretary of state’s office did not allow for compliance.

/ August 25, 2022

Read the rulings here and here.

