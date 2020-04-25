CHICAGO — A federal court in Illinois approved an order agreed upon between the state and its Libertarian and Green parties to modify election rules that require potential candidates to gather in-person signatures, finding that the order balances the state’s interests while accommodating the restrictions on candidates’ ability to collect signatures in light of Covid-19.

Under the order, previously qualifying new party and independent candidates will have ballot access and other new and independent candidates will only be required to get 10 percent of the previously required number of signatures. The order also extends the deadline to get signatures from June 22 to Aug. 7.