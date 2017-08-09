Bad Search Sinks Fraud Charges for Wall Street CEO

MANHATTAN (CN) — Rocked by the loss of evidence from bad searches, U.S. prosecutors reluctantly dropped securities fraud charges Tuesday against scandal-plagued Wall Street financier Benjamin Wey.

“The government sought charges in this matter based in significant part on materials seized during those searches,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Cucinella said in a 3-page brief.

More than five years have passed since FBI agents raided Wey’s apartment and the Manhattan office of New York Global Group, where he serves as CEO.

The fruits of those searches formed the basis of a securities fraud indictment that accused Wey of making tens of millions of dollars through reverse-merger transactions between Chinese companies and U.S. shell companies by manipulating stock prices.

Wey’s prosecution suffered a blow this past June, however, when U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled that the warrants justifying the raids improperly authorized “essentially limitless search and seizure-targeting all documents.”

“The government took weeks or months to apply for warrants facially lacking in particularity and so sweepingly broad in the scope of their proposed authorization as to exceed the probable cause showing submitted to the magistrate judge,” Nathan had found.

Wey’s attorney, David Siegal with Haynes and Boone, called the prosecution’s conclusion the “correct decision” Tuesday.

“This case should serve as a powerful reminder for years to come that the government must adhere to fundamental safeguards of our privacy and liberty when conducting searches,” Siegal said in a statement.

Wey meanwhile maintains his innocence.

“I was wrongly charged in the first place, but I have always had faith in the American system of justice and I am grateful that justice has been served,” he said in a statement.

Perpetually making headlines for alleged misconduct, Wey’s legal luck appears to be turning. He succeeded earlier this year in reducing more than two-thirds of a $18 million jury verdict for sexually harassing and defaming a Swedish employee.

The woman accepted a $5.65 million to resolve the litigation in April.

With that case drawing near-constant tabloid attention, Wey generated sensationalism of his own via his website, The Blot. In a profile titled “The Journalist and the Troll,” Bloomberg Businessweek depicted the site as a vehicle to lash out at critical reporters and troublesome regulators.

The online tabloid is the subject of an ongoing defamation lawsuit by Georgetown University Law Center professor Christopher Brummer, who also works for the Financial Industry Regulatory Agency.

