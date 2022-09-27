Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
Bacon bonk

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge found in favor of a stove manufacturer whose customer smacked his head against the hood of the stove while cooking bacon; he says he should have been warned that the hood was so low. The court says no jury would blame the man’s injuries on a failure to warn when they could instead blame his own hurry to save burning bacon.

/ September 27, 2022

Read the ruling here.

