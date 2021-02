ALBANY, N.Y. — A federal court in New York denied a hatchet-throwing bar’s request for a temporary injunction to prevent the state from enforcing Covid-19-related restrictions that allow it to continue to serve food and alcohol but do not permit axe throwing. The court ruled the bar cannot succeed on its equal protection claim because it isn’t “sufficiently similar” to bowling alleys and casinos, which are currently allowed to operate.

