Autopsy Dispute

PASADENA, Calif. – The Ninth Circuit affirmed a lower court’s ruling against U.S. Open tennis referee Lois Goodman on her claim against a Los Angeles County medical examiner who incorrectly classified her husband’s death as a homicide, leading to her arrest and prosecution. The district attorney dropped the charges against Goodman after two independent experts ruled the death accidental and found the autopsy report extremely below standard.

Goodman claims trial time limits imposed by the lower court were overly restrictive but the circuit found the limits to be reasonable.