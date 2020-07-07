Australia Warns Citizens of ‘Arbitrary Detention’ in China

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Australia warned its citizens on Tuesday they could face “arbitrary detention” if they travel to China, the latest sign of growing tensions between the two nations.

The foreign ministry issued the warning in updated travel advice, which noted that Chinese authorities had arrested foreigners for allegedly “endangering national security.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is showing himself to be increasingly authoritarian. (Kyodo News photo via AP)

Australia already has told its citizens to avoid all international travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the updated advice did not raise the overall level of the warning against travel to China.

“Authorities have detained foreigners because they’re ‘endangering national security.’ Australians may also be at risk of arbitrary detention,” the latest warning said.

The warning came days after the foreign ministry cautioned Australians about the possibility of running afoul of controversial new security laws enacted by China in Hong Kong.

China’s foreign ministry said in response that “foreigners in China have absolutely nothing to worry about as long as they abide by the law.”

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that China hoped Australia would “remain objective and fair and do more to benefit the development of China-Australia relations.”

Tension between Australia and its biggest trading partner has been rising for months, and flared recently after Beijing reacted furiously to Canberra’s leading role in calls for a probe into the origins of the coronavirus.

Beijing subsequently imposed tariffs on Australian goods and warned Chinese tourists and students about visiting Australia because of alleged racial harassment against Asians.

Last year China arrested Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun, who was indicted this year on espionage charges.

China has also arrested two Canadians after Canada detained a high-profile executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei in late 2018.

Ottawa has condemned those arrests as “arbitrary.”

© Agence France-Presse