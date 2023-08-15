Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Attorney’s phone taken

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit upheld dismissal of an immigration attorney’s claims against the Department of Homeland Security after it seized his phone after his surname appeared in connection to an investigation of an arms dealer. He did not show the court that his rights were not violated by the agency’s search of his phone.

Read the ruling here.

