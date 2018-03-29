Denying Bias, Cosby Judge Shuts Down Recusal Bid

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CN) – The judge overseeing Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault prosecution refused Thursday to step aside based on bias claims over his wife’s work.

“My wife and I are separate individuals,” Judge Steven O’Neill said in court this morning.

The pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas comes one week after O’Neill was hit with the request to step aside, and days to go until Cosby’s April 2 retrial.

In their motion last Thursday, Cosby’s attorneys noted that Deborah O’Neill is an advocate for victims of sexual assault at the University of Pennsylvania.

Deborah O’Neill has a doctorate in social work, and Judge O’Neill questioned Team Cosby this morning about how this is a problem now in a case that has been ongoing since 2015.

“But there isn’t any actual bias that you claim in this case in the past 27 months,” Judge O’Neill said.

“Well, we think there could be,” Cosby’s new lead defense attorney Tom Mesereau replied calmly.

Having famously defended a roster of celebrities that includes Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, Robert Blake and Marion “Suge” Knight, Los Angeles-based Mesereau took over Cosby’s defense team from Philadelphia attorney Brian McMonagle after Cosby’s mistrial last year.

In addition to his new defense team, Cosby entered court this morning holding the arm of his publicist, Andrew Wyatt.

Dressed in a black suit, the 80-year-old Cosby listened as attorney Mesereau told the court that he sees potential bias in Judge O’Neill’s refusal to let the defense call a woman named Margo Jackson as a witness in the trial.

Back in the early 2000s, Jackson worked at Temple University, where Cosby was a trustee, with Cosby’s accuser in the case, Andrea Constand.

Constand, who worked as operations manager for the women’s basketball team at Temple, claims that Cosby drugged and raped her at his Cheltenham home one night.

But court filings by Cosby’s defense say Constand “revealed her motive to fabricate a claim of sexual assault” when she was on a road trip with Jackson, who worked as the team’s academic counselor.

In a sworn affidavit, Jackson said she and Constand were watching a news segment about a prominent person accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women, and that Constand told her that she had experienced something similar but did not report it to police.

Jackson then pressed the issue, and Constand allegedly responded that she had not actually been assaulted but that “I could say it happened, file charges, and get money to go to school and open a business.”

Constand denied in the first trial that she had never met Jackson, however, and O’Neill barred Jackson from testifying.

At today’s hearing, defense attorney Kathleen Bliss also brought up a donation Judge O’Neill’s wife made to an organization that routinely protests against Cosby: WAR, Women Against Rape.

Judge O’Neill fired back, noting that the donation was made via The University of Pennsylvania, not from his funds.

“There is no evidence, that, this donation was made by marital assets,” O’Neill said.

“We mean no offense to you, your honor,” Bliss replieed. “But the donation appears it was made by her name.”

Mesereau told the court that the defense sees it as its duty to put these points on the record.

“In addition to your rulings, and the donation made from your family, it was our duty to raise these issues,” he said.

District Attorney Kevin Steele countered meanwhile that the defense purposely raised these claims on the eve of trial after sitting on such revelations for the past 13 months.

Mesereau denied any trickery by the defense.

“This is not smoke and mirrors,” Mesereau said. “This is a very important issues to us.”

Judge O’Neill ruled on the matter after adjourning for a morning break.

