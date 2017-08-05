Attorney Sues GOP for Fraud Over Health Care Failure

(CN) – A retired attorney in Virginia sued the Republican National Committee and several of its affiliates over the GOP’s failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act and he says he wants his donations to the party back.

In a federal complaint filed in Norfolk, Va. on Thursday, Bob Heghmann of Virginia Beach claims the Republican party and its leadership promised for seven years to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and solicited donations based on the promises.

The GOP “has been engaged in a pattern of Racketeering which involves massive fraud perpetrated on Republican voters and contributors as well as some Independents and Democrats,” the suit said.

Heghmann seeks a declaration that the party engaged in fraud and racketeering by collecting money and promising Obamacare repeal in exchange, and he wants the party ordered to return all donations it has received since January 2013.

A representative for the Republican National Committee could not immediately be reached for comment.

Like this: Like Loading...