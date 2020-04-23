Attorney Misconduct

AUSTIN, Texas — In a case relating to six of more than 300 federal lawsuits an attorney filed on behalf of a client relating to alleged violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act, a Texas appeals court upheld a petition against the attorney asserting that he had violated various disciplinary rules, including filing frivolous pleadings, falsely alleging another attorney of stalking and making a terroristic threat against him, and fabricating an email offered as an exhibit.

