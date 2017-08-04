Attorney General Sessions Announces Leak Crackdown

(CN) – The Justice Department is making changes to its policies on subpoenaing news organizations as part of its crackdown on government leaks, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday.

“We respect the important role that the press plays, and we’ll give them respect, but it is not unlimited,” Sessions said. “They cannot place lives at risk with impunity. We must balance the press’s role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in the intelligence community, the armed forces and all law-abiding Americans.”

“Criminals who would illegally use their access to our most sensitive information to endanger our national security are in fact being investigated, and will be prosecuted,” he added.

The attorney general said the department does not confirm or deny the existence of specific investigations, but nevertheless offered that “since January, the department has more than triple the number of active leak investigations compared to the number pending at the end of the last administration.”

Sessions also stressed repeatedly that a way to solve the problem is to change the culture in government, which routinely leaks classified information.

“This culture of leaking must stop,” he said. – Developing story.

