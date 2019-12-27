Atlantic Ocean’s First Marine Monument Survives Court Challenge

WASHINGTON (CN) — The D.C. Circuit upheld national monument status Friday for a 5,000 square-mile network of undersea canyons and mountains off the coast of New England.

Designated in September 2016 by then-President Barack Obama, the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument sits 130 miles off of Cape Cod and covers an area roughly the size of Connecticut.

The Pacific Ocean is home to three such monuments, but Obama’s marks the first in the Atlantic Ocean, encompassing a unique ecosystem that is home to endangered whales and turtles, as well as a bounty of fish and rare deep-sea corals.

Triggering the litigation at issue, however, the seascape is also one that fishermen have trawled for centuries.

One area covers three parallel canyons that plunge as deep as 3,200 feet and cut into the edge of the continental shelf. The second portion draws a triangle around four extinct underwater volcanoes that soar as high as 8,200 feet off of the seabed.

A collection of commercial fishing groups appealed after failing to persuade a federal judge that the administration overstepped its authority in cordoning off the area.

That effort failed as well Friday. Citing Supreme Court precedent and the federal government’s control over the high seas, the D.C. Circuit explained that that the Antiquities Act can be used to cover both features found on dry land and those submerged under the ocean’s waves.

One argument that proved unsuccessful for the challengers was that the government lacks authority over the band of ocean 12 to 200 nautical miles offshore.

Writing for a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel emphasized that the Antiquities Act allows national monuments to be created on land “owned or controlled by the federal government,” a requirement met in this case because no other government or private entity exercises control over that stretch of open ocean.

The fishermen also failed to convince the panel that the government could have achieved its goals with a smaller monument. A Clinton appointee, Tatel noted to this end that the monument was not meant to protect just the canyons and the mountains, but the surrounding ecosystem. He said the challengers did not provide evidence the monument does anything more than that.

“The fishermen failed to do so: the complaint contains no factual allegations identifying a portion of the monument that lacks the natural resources and ecosystems the president sought to protect,” the 18-page opinion states.

Damien Schiff, an attorney for the commercial fishing associations with the Pacific Legal Foundation, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Department of Commerce and the Department of the Interior did not return requests for comment.