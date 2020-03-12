Atlantic City Moves to Demolish Trump Plaza Over Public Safety

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CN) — Atlantic City’s new mayor wants the Trump Plaza torn down. Immediately.

The defunct hotel and casino has been sitting idle ever since the hedge fund manager Carl Icahn purchased it from bankruptcy in 2016 but failed to obtain state funding for demolition.

How much longer Icahn can await funding assistance, however, is now uncertain.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Jr. announced Thursday he seeks a state court injunction — which he claims is backed by the governor and leading state officials — to authorize immediate demolition of the Trump Plaza building.

As the Democratic mayor sees it, the nearly 36-year-old building has become both an aesthetic and a safety problem, with pieces of siding crumbling off the shuttered building and threatening passersby.

“My administration’s goal is to tear Trump Plaza down,” Small said in January. “That’s not accepted in any other city but Atlantic City. It’s an embarrassment, it’s a blight on our skyline, and that’s the biggest eyesore in town.”

Video posted to NBC earlier this month showed a piece of sheet metal being blown off the relic.

Icahn sought $5.6 million from the state’s Casino Reinvestment Development Authority shortly after purchasing the property to help defray some of the costs of demolition, which had been scheduled for 2017. When that funding fell through, the property remained standing.

Icahn has already sold off two of Trump’s other Atlantic City properties: the Taj Mahal Casino Resort and the Tropicana Casino and Resort.

Icahn has not returned a request for comment left with his personal assistant.

President Donald Trump began distancing himself from the failed property well before his election. In 2014, Trump sued to have his name removed from the shuttered building. Since then, the marquee has been reduced to only a few letters remaining.

Small, the former Atlantic City Council president who took over as mayor when Frank Gilliam pleaded guilty in 2019 to wire fraud, did not immediately respond to calls for additional comment.